Enlightened Omnivore

Enlightened Omnivore

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Heather's avatar
Heather
Nov 14, 2024

Steve, I would highly recommend you experiment with fasting as you continue this health discovery journey. You can effectively and easily get yourself into ketosis and manage your blood sugar by adapting to a fasting lifestyle. There are so many excellent resources out there as well. I'm happy to pass things along if you're interested, as I've been living this lifestyle for 10 years... And I LOVE food and cooking as much as you do!

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3 replies by Steve Sabicer and others
Dr Deborah Vinall's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall
Nov 10, 2024

powerful testimony! Adaptogens are intriguing!

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1 reply by Steve Sabicer
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