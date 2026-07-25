Last summer while on vacation with the family, I started my Enlightened Omnivore Rewind, a chance to revisit some of my favorite essays with fresh eyes. This year, as I'm road-tripping across the Midwest researching my upcoming The Green Drive Thru series, I thought I'd do it again.

Over the next four Saturdays, I’ll be republishing my 2024 series Dispelling the Myths About Beef, updated with new research, refreshed graphs, and a few extra thoughts that didn’t make the original cut.

This seems especially relevant this week as I’ve received a bunch of new readers from my recent collaborations with Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness. Our live conversation on metabolic health was a lot of fun, and if you missed her piece earlier this week whenshe interviewed me about regenerative meat, check it out:

Enjoy the series, and don’t worry—I’ll be back before the end of August with new stories, recipes, and a full report on what I discovered while searching for America’s most environmentally responsible fast-food meals.

Stemple Creek Beef checking me out in Petaluma, CA.

Dispelling the Myths About Beef

Beef cattle have been blamed for the world’s agricultural and healthcare woes for more than half a century. Ask your circle of friends which food is most responsible for society’s downfall, and they’d probably say Bessie the Cow. My most enlightened omnivore brothers and sisters will often tell me, “Sure, I eat meat, just not beef.”

But if you really break down the facts, beef—and especially grass-fed, pasture-raised beef— is really getting a bad rap. What if a new old school of thought was turning everything on its head? What if beef, and more specifically, 100% grass-finished beef, might not only be pardoned for its apocalyptic potential, but be considered part of the solution to reversing global climate change through sustainable, regenerative agriculture?

Got your attention?

Over the next several weeks, I’ll be exploring the Myths of Beef. Don’t worry, I’ll still be posting on all kinds of other omnivore topics, but for you new subscribers, think of this as a special perk, in addition to recipes, recommendations, etc.

To my current paid subscribers, THANK YOU! Your participation has been amazing! Give this post a read, and let me know what you think. I really want more dialogue and feedback so that I can keep this train running in the right direction.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, consider joining the club. We need as many smart minds at the table if we’re going to see our enlightened omnivore food system thrive.

So let’s get started.

Here are Some Common Myths about Beef

#1 Cow farts are causing climate change

#2 McDonald’s is chopping down all the Brazilian rainforests for its Big Macs.

#3 American cattle live in the worst conditions of any domesticated animal.

#4 Beef uses more water than any other agricultural commodity.

#5 Red meat—and beef specifically—are the leading causes of cardiovascular disease.

Did I leave anything out?

How about we address Myth #1 today, especially because it has “fart” in the title.

How many of you have heard that cow farts are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to global warming. Ok, I can’t actually see your hands, but I’ll assume some of you know this story, or maybe have read the headlines from USA Today or the fun tool developed by The Washington Post. So let’s start with a science lesson.

Methane is one of the most dangerous greenhouse gases (GHGs) out there. It traps significantly more heat than nitrous oxide or carbon dioxide, like a lot more. Methane also happens to be a byproduct of a cow’s digestive system, which begins in the rumen—the first of four chambers in a bovine stomach. The rumen conducts nothing less than vegetable alchemy. It ferments and breaks down grass—which is otherwise worthless cellulose—into energy-giving carbohydrate. Cows are so good at turning grass into sugar that they can easily grow to 1,500 lbs. on lawn clippings alone.

The perceived problem is when cows start farting (and mostly) burping said methane into the atmosphere. Spend ten minutes in a field with a herd of cattle, and you’ll see, hear, and smell this scatological reality. In fact, each cow produces between 70-120kgs of methane a year. Multiply that number by the number of cows and steers on the planet (some 1.5 billion), and you can see how things start to snowball. Researchers and environmentalists call this phenomenon enteric fermentation. They start plugging it into fancy equations, and without a doubt, they’ve quantitatively painted a huge target on cows as the culprit for climate change. Guilty as charged. Right?

But wait, there is more to this story….

Methane Isn’t Just Cow Farts!

Although enteric fermentation produces methane, there are other agricultural causes. Manure management, feed production, land conversion, and energy use all have an impact. And although methane from cows is the largest source of methane currently, other contributors that don’t have to do with beef have been growing fast.

Rice cultivation, the largest source of calories on the planet, accounts for about 18-20% of agricultural methane. A growing percentage (about 10%) is also coming from manure management, like liquefied manure storage lagoons (yikes!). Companies like Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and Smithfield factory farm hundreds of millions of pigs and chickens every year inside hangar-like buildings, and they need some place to put their poop. Storing manure in open air manure lagoons, or mounding it in heaps, is not only unsightly, smelly, and dangerous for water supplies, it also—cue gotcha music—encourages methane-producing bacteria blooms, which create high, unnecessary spikes in methane. Just watch, The Smell of Money.

Now, why am I talking about pigs and chickens when this series is on beef? That’s because when we think about industrial animal agriculture, cattle are positioned as the climate-killing poster child. Yet, in reality, if raised properly, they’ve got the better deal. Nearly all commercially raised pigs and chickens spend their entire lives indoors in CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations). Beef cattle, by contrast, typically begin life on pasture and only later move to feedlots.

This is an important distinction because while on grass, cattle disperse their manure in open fields, not poop ponds. The manure dries out and returns to the soil before most methane-producing bacteria can chow down on it. Grass-finished cattle never contribute to manure lagoons, or the spike in methane. Newer studies into climate change have found that this more natural process can actually sequester carbon dioxide as well, counting grass-eating beef as a carbon sink, rather than contributor to GHGs.

Alt Meat

The comparison becomes even murkier when we move beyond whole foods and into highly processed alternatives. Most grains don’t travel directly from the field to our dinner plates. They’re milled, refined, packaged, shipped, and transformed into thousands of processed foods, each step requiring additional energy and resources.

Replacing real meats with the fake stuff is even more complicated (read my recent piece on the subject). Recent data from UC Davis has found that lab-grown meat or alt meat is so energy intensive, it’s no better than grain-fed beef. And in 2019, Impossible Foods, the makers of the Impossible Burger, found in their own study that a pound of grass-finished beef actually sequestered as many GHGs as were produced when making a pound of their soy-based stuff. White Oak Pastures, the ranch they used for the study, had a field day with the positive PR.

This really starts to confuse the whole discussion, but my point is that how food is produced can matter just as much as what the food is.

Learning how soil can sequester carbon and look like chocolate cake.

More cows doesn’t mean more methane.

There is a lot more cattle in America than there were 100 years ago, about 86 million today. But cattle herds are at a 50-year low. And when you look at all the farm animals farting across the plains today, there are far fewer ruminants in North America in the 21st Century than there were in 1950, and even fewer than in 1900. How is that possible? First, thank Henry Ford. With the advent of mass-produced cars and tractors, the work animals of the 19th century (horses, oxen, mules, donkeys) have all but disappeared. Then, in the 1950s, when ranchers learned it was cheaper to raise fewer, larger animals, they reduced their herds and bred them even larger. So now our cattle herds are about 60% of what they were at peak in 1975.

If you include wild ruminants like bison, elk, pronghorn and deer, hold onto your hats. The number of methane-producing animals was significantly higher just 200 years ago. Before we started exterminating them all, bison populations in 1800 would have outnumbered today’s domestic cattle population two to one. The truth is that North America is supporting far fewer grass-eating animals in 2024 than at any time in the last 50,000 years. Fewer animals = fewer methane producing farts, right? By this rationale, should we consider killing off all the wildebeest on the Serengeti to reduce methane levels? They’re farters too? Absolutely not. Faulty logic that will not help balance out our ecosystem.

Don’t believe all the hype that real culprits for climate change are these biological beasts roaming our prairies and grasslands producing naturally occurring methane. Those really responsible for all the GHGs are our cars, and trucks, and planes. Factories and power plants and (now) data centers.

Where cattle raising is most at fault is a land use problem. When ranchers cut down old growth forests (like the rainforests of South America) for new cheap land, that has an irreversible effect on the biosystem. But that’s another article next week.

So to summarize what we have learned:

Cow burps (not farts) deserve a seat at the climate table—but they shouldn’t get all the blame.

Pig poop ponds are a lot more interesting (and smellier) than most people realize.

Factory-farmed pigs and chickens are the fastest growing producers of methane in the US, not beef cattle!

Methane doesn’t just come from cows. Rice paddies, manure lagoons, and other agricultural practices join the party.

There are fewer wild and domesticated pasture munchers on the planet today than before Neanderthals were living in caves.

The story isn’t “meat versus plants.” It’s about production systems, management, and nuance.

Fake meat is currently more energy-intensive and could be just as bad for the environment.

So How Do We Get More Enlightened?

1. Eat everything in moderation: Eat meat, but not just one kind of meat. The more varied, the more resilient our food system will be. Try some fish other than salmon, get some dark meat chicken (pasture-raised) instead of boneless, skinless breast, try some lamb, bison, a little of everything.

2. Eat Grass-Finished: If you’re going to eat beef (and I do), make sure it’s grass-finished, and preferably from the US.

3. Eat less meat: Eating less meat in developed countries is a good idea. We need to make sure other continents have access to responsibly raised meats too, and if we’re gobbling up more than our fair share, that creates imbalances that I’ll share next week.

Next week’s rewind: My Big Mac Ate My Rain Forest

By the way, many of my arguments are backed up by the book Defending Beef, written by vegetarian, environmental lawyer turned grass-fed beef rancher Nicollete Hahn Niman. You should definitely read that book if I haven’t put you to sleep yet.

CookStack Collective August: Betty Williams

Last night was the first installment in the CookStack Collective, and Rebecca threw a PARTY for more than 30 participants. Not only do paid subscribers get twelve free cooking sessions with some of the leading Substack food writers, but you also get to participate in the fun. The next Cookstack Collective is on Friday, August 21, 2026, Noon PT / 3pm ET. Join Betty Williams for a fermentation primer and learn to make two kinds of Korean kimchi: quick-pickled Cucumber Kimchi and fermented Cabbage Kimchi.

Read more

Next Live: Cooking Without Fear with Katerina Pavlakis , of the Intuitive Cook.

Most of us have been taught that good cooking starts with the recipe. What if it actually starts with permission to express yourself? Next month on Saturday, August 15th 10am PT / 1pm ET, Katerina and I will share how so many have lost confidence in the kitchen—and how to get it back without opening up a cookbook.

We’ll talk about abandoning recipes, trusting your senses, reducing food waste, and making dinner from whatever happens to be in the refrigerator. I have a feeling you’ll never look at recipes quite the same way again.

Add to Your Calendar

Stay Connected

Follow along on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for video content, reels, and behind-the-scenes thoughts. I’m also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Say hi on Substack Notes —I’m posting almost every day about my random reflections on life.

Join me in Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text but less embarrassing. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.

Share