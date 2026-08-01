Still on our roadtrip from Cincinnati to Rhode Island. We’ve seen Amish, the world’s largest wicker basket, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as several presidential libraries. While away, I’m sharing another Enlightened Omnivore Rewind article, revisiting some of my favorite essays with fresh eyes. This is the second in my series Dispelling the Myths About Beef, updated with new perspective, research, and a few extra thoughts that didn’t make the original cut.

Also, here are some recent articles from other publications I’ve been busy with. One I penned for Food and Wine, and another from a recent interview with Martha Stewart.com.

Enjoy all this summer reading and I’ll be back before the end of August with new stories, recipes, and a full report on what I discovered while searching for America’s most environmentally responsible fast-food meals, the Green Drive Thru.

The ferry to Iquitos. We had expected to be there in three days. and it took five instead.

My Big Mac Ate My Rain Forest

It was 2005 and I was swinging from a hammock on the deck of a rusted out ferry boat struggling down the Marañón River, a tributary of the Amazon.

My ride looked a bit like a post-apocalyptic Huck Finn steamboat. A four-story corroded wedding cake. The hull, open at the bow, held a menagerie of cattle, pigs, and chickens spooked by the rocking floor. The main deck had an open-air promenade that, until the vessel came up to cruising speed, reeked of livestock and diesel fumes. Above that, well-heeled Peruvians and a handful of tourists sweated it out in stifling and spartan private cabins. Their only views of the largest rainforest in the world were through fogged and rusted shut portholes dripping with red oxide tears.

At the top of the boat, open to the sky and the elements was the hammock deck. This was my home for the three-day voyage along with a half dozen chain-smoking, ayahuasca-hungry Brits. When the boat ran aground on a sandbar, our trip stretched to five days. We quickly drained the onboard commissary of beer, swatted mosquitoes as we swung in our nylon sacks, and flipped through dog-eared Lonely Planets. Our port of call was Iquitos, the largest city in the world unreachable by roads.

My first experience with the Amazon didn’t disappoint. The piratical allure of riverboat travel, a toothless man trying to sell me a three-toed sloth, the violent, silt-filled waters swiftly flowing downriver like a giant chocolate milk flume ride. There is an overwhelming vastness to it all. The Amazon canopy is almost suffocating in all its oxygen-creating intensity. To this day, it is the most inspiring example of the natural world I have ever experienced firsthand.

Are we ready for the second in the series of Dispelling the Myths About Beef?

Beef Myth #2: McDonald’s is chopping down all the Brazilian rain-forests for its Big Macs.

Remember the Captain Planet cartoon series from the ‘90s? Well, there was this episode where the bad guy, Verminous Skumm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum by the way), unleashes a yellow sludge into Brazil’s water system that turns everyone into rat monsters–I’m not making this up. The only cure is a rare rainforest plant. Unfortunately, when a local shaman brings Captain Planet to the spot where the plant normally grows, the forest is gone, completely mowed down by construction equipment. Suddenly, a diesel-spewing bulldozer rolls by with the driver shouting, “This land is getting used for what it does best, raising beef cattle!"

Captain Planet and his Planeteers; Credit: TBS

Not so subtle environmental indoctrination, but it stuck. From then on, I ate my burgers in contemplative silence, wondering how much forest had gone up in smoke for my Big Mac. But did that mean I should stop eating beef altogether? Not exactly. It turns out, the guy in that Captain Planet cartoon was right, it just took a few decades to come true.

Brazil is currently the world’s largest producer of beef, but before 2020, American’s weren’t buying it. That’s because rainforest burgers weren’t allowed in the US due to concerns about cattle-born diseases. Captain Planet had it wrong. The majority of Brazilian cattle was being exported to China and Europe.

Things changed in 2020 when the US government lifted its moratorium on Brazilian beef. As a result of cheaper prices and low American production, in 2024 we bought more than $1 billion dollars worth. Almost all of that beef was in the form of low-grade, lean grind used for fast-food hamburgers.

This new development doesn’t mean that every fast-food hamburger contains rainforest beef, or that avoiding a single burger will save the Amazon, but it’s more likely that Brazilian beef is in a restaurant than your grocery store.

And so, the opportunity with beef consumption is knowing where it’s coming from. The real problem is beef without transparency. When cattle move through multiple ranches, processors, exporters, and importers before becoming an inexpensive hamburger, consumers have almost no way to know whether the animal grazed on established pasture or land recently carved out of some South American rainforest.

So perhaps the better question is no longer, “Should I stop eating beef?”

The better question is: Where did this beef come from?

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Where Do We Go From Here?

Rainforest deforestation peaked in the 1990s, and was at a 21st century low until 2019 when Jair Bolsonaro took office. His pro-agribusiness policies and an economic recession encouraged less sophisticated agriculture (i.e. slash and burn followed by small-scale grazing) in protected Amazon areas resulting in a spike in deforestation. With his departure and some better economic times, deforestation is in decline again. This suggests to me, when times are good, deforestation slows. When times are tough, deforestation spikes.

My point is not to absolve beef entirely. But Amazon deforestation is not directly related to global demand for beef. The problem isn’t cows, it’s really where are we raising them? More beef doesn’t necessarily mean more rainforest lost if we find alternative economic opportunities, enforce public and private property laws, and reaffirm already established international recommendations.

That’s because the complexities of the global food marketplace reinforce how the world’s food system is an ecosystem much like the rainforest itself. Each decision has a response. And all inputs are looking for a way to balance out. If beef were outlawed in Brazil, soy production would simply replace it. If soy were also prohibited, then cooking oil and processed food prices would go up, not to mention the economic hardships on Brazilian farmers.

Another example is that Ireland is reducing its domestic grass-fed cattle ranching in order to meet Paris Accord climate rules. But if they simply buy their beef from Brazil instead, how does that help the rainforests, or the overall ecosystem?

There’s got to be a better way.

Empower the Indigenous Communities

I’ve spent a lot of time with indigenous communities around the world, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that they know their homelands better than anyone.

Indigenous communities already manage more than 30% of the Amazon rainforest, even though they often don’t officially own the land. Studies have shown that indigenous residents are better stewards than migrants, and the majority practice sustainable forest management through agroforestry and low-impact agriculture according to the Environmental Defense Fund. Many indigenous communities have even taken on the policing of national and international conservation laws when their governments fail to. Some have created their own tribal fire brigades to combat increasing risks of forest fires.

To me, it makes most sense to work closely with the people who live in the forests of South America, because they have a vested interest in preserving the plants and animals. I find it laughable that only 1% of the more than $2.7 Billion in international support for rainforest preservation has gone to forest communities. Instead, Brazil has relied on its military, agricultural interests, and foreign NGOs for the bulk of their conservation efforts. I’d like to see more organizations—and individuals—in the US advocating for indigenous voices to be included in future conversations around zero-deforestation in addition to subsistence farmers, and the economically disadvantaged.

Iquitos woman heading to the river.

Encourage Brazil to Go Regenerative

That’s a quote from Daniel Nepstad, Executive Director and President of the Earth Innovation Institute. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because every NGO I researched for this article had at least one Nepstad reference on their website, if not three or four. Dan Nepstad has not only lived and worked in Amazon ecology for 40 years, but he’s also published dozens of peer-reviewed articles on the subject. When I found a 2019 Forbes article where he literally called “bullshit” on some sensational celebrity environmental claims, I knew I had found a kindred spirit.

“Only after the most extreme treatment of the land–like plowing–does the forest lose its capacity to regenerate,” says Nepstad in his organization’s blog.

From a regenerative perspective, this made sense to me. I have heard of similar findings from the Savory Institute. I’ve seen results with my own eyes when visiting “mob grazed” fields in Petaluma, and chicken tractored pastures in Temecula. These regenerative efforts quite literally rebuild the soil depleted by years of traditional plowing and synthetic fertilizing. This intense grazing for short periods of time followed by long periods of rest can actually stimulate grass growth, and store carbon underground. Researchers at UC Davis have gone as far to say grasslands may be more resilient than forests at carbon sequestration.

Primal Pastures land regeneration due to pasture farmed chicken by Paul Grieve.

Considering this, Brazil is ripe for a regenerative agriculture renaissance. More than 80% of the country’s cattle are already pasture-raised rather than sent to the feedlot. Brazil’s tropical weather means a year-round grass growing season. Moving these cows from static pastures to regenerative “mob grazing” strategies could turn the world’s largest cattle population into a carbon sink rather than a climate liability.

And this isn’t just my crazy idea? A study is already underway in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Researchers are working with five farms in the area to explore how new grazing methods could increase beef per head of cattle, improve soil management, and sequester more carbon.

Beyond the Burger Blame

The more I learn about food systems, the less interested I become in finding villains. Beef isn’t innocent, but neither is it solely responsible for the fate of the Amazon. The rainforest deserves more from us than simple narratives. And blaming one variable masks the impacts of our other decisions.

What this journey has taught me isn’t to stop caring about eating that hamburger. It’s to ask better questions. Where did it come from? How was it raised? Who benefits? And who pays the price?

Protecting the Amazon will require better enforcement, stronger indigenous land rights, greater supply-chain transparency, and farming systems that regenerate land already in production rather than clearing more of it. Those aren’t nearly as catchy for a Captain Planet cartoon, but they stand a much better chance of keeping the forest standing.

So yes, I still marvel at the Amazon. I still think it’s one of the greatest natural wonders on Earth. And after spending five unforgettable days drifting through it on that rusty ferry, I feel even more compelled to celebrate—and protect—it. Not with guilt, but with curiosity. And a bit more action before it’s too late.

And that’s no bull.

CookStack Collective August: Betty Williams

Last night was the first installment in the CookStack Collective, and Rebecca threw a PARTY for more than 30 participants. Not only do paid subscribers get twelve free cooking sessions with some of the leading Substack food writers, but you also get to participate in the fun. The next Cookstack Collective is on Friday, August 21, 2026, Noon PT / 3pm ET. Join Betty Williams for a fermentation primer and learn to make two kinds of Korean kimchi: quick-pickled Cucumber Kimchi and fermented Cabbage Kimchi.

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Next Live: Cooking Without Fear with Katerina Pavlakis , of the Intuitive Cook.

Most of us have been taught that good cooking starts with the recipe. What if it actually starts with permission to express yourself? Next month on Saturday, August 15th 10am PT / 1pm ET, Katerina and I will share how so many have lost confidence in the kitchen—and how to get it back without opening up a cookbook.

We’ll talk about abandoning recipes, trusting your senses, reducing food waste, and making dinner from whatever happens to be in the refrigerator. I have a feeling you’ll never look at recipes quite the same way again.

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