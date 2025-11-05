The Lessons Butchery Taught Me

Welcome to the weekly Enlightened Omnivore Podcast where we talk about what we’re eating, where it came from, and why it matters.

The new season of Enlightened Omnivore opens with my friend and mentor, Michael Puglisi. Michael has worn a lot of hats, airplane de-icer, chef, butcher, and founder of Electric City Butcher, the Orange County shop that became a shrine to craft butchery, and a community hub for responsible agriculture. It was also where I learned almost everything I know about butchery.

Michael’s story is one of learning through grit and repetition. From intimate kitchen jobs in upstate New York to helping run the immaculate immensity of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Beverly Hills, Michael built his craft in environments where precision mattered and mentorship was currency.

But it was a trip to Sicily—working beside his cousin, a village butcher who raised the animals he sold—that changed everything. There, Michael saw food as relationship: neighbors eating whole animals together, in rhythm with the seasons.

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That philosophy shaped Electric City Butcher, where the definition of “finesse” was painted on the wall, and apprentices—like me—learned how passion is the secret ingredient to success. The shop’s culture valued teaching as much as technique. It thrived on connection, transparency, and doing things the long way—until COVID forced hard choices and, eventually, closure.

In our conversation, Michael reflects on what it means to lead, to fail publicly, and to let go without losing purpose. We talk about label fog and the ethics of buying better, the trap of consistency, and why imperfect food often tells the truest story.

It’s a conversation about craftsmanship, mentorship, and the quiet power of a good group—how the right people can shape your hands, your work, and maybe your whole life.

And somehow we got it all recorded in about an hour. Not bad for two guys known to talk…a lot.

Thank You Herd & Grace

A special thanks to HerdandGrace.com for sponsoring today’s episode. Herd and Grace is also offering 15% off your first online order if their delicious, responsibly raised meats if you use the promo code OMNIVORE15 or click on the link here.

Next Live! November 13th: Thanksgiving Questions, Answered + Pie Dough & Sausage

I’ll be co-hosting another Substack LIVE on Thursday, November 13th. This time,Nicki Sizemore of Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD is joining me. We’re going to answer all your Thanksgiving questions (submit them below)—from the turkey to the sides, desserts, timing, seating, and everything in between. Nicki will share her foolproof flaky pie crust, and I will demo my killer sausage stuffing recipe—no sausage maker required.

Submit your Thanksgiving questions HERE (ask us anything!)

Add the class to your calendar HERE.

Let’s Stay Connected

Follow along on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for video content, reels, and behind-the-scenes thoughts. I’m also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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Say hi on Substack Notes —I’m posting almost every day about my random reflections on life.

Join me in Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text but less embarrassing. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.