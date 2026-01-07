Welcome to the weekly Enlightened Omnivore Podcast where we talk about what we’re eating, where it came from, and why it matters.

Cooking as a Nervous-System Practice

There’s a specific moment that happens in a lot of homes—usually somewhere around 5:30 p.m.—when the day collapses into the kitchen.

You walk in carrying all the half-finished thoughts of the day. Someone needs help with something. Someone is hungry. You’re hungry. And even if you love cooking, there’s that split second where dinner stops feeling like nourishment and starts feeling like one more demand.

This week on Enlightened Omnivore, I sit down with chef, multi-cookbook author, Nicki Sizemore to talk about that moment—the real one, not the curated one. The one where your nervous system is still running on adrenaline and you’re expected to transform “what’s in the fridge” into a meal that magically brings everyone together.

Nicki’s newest book of the same name as her Substack, Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD, is technically a cookbook. But it reads more like a self-help companion for anyone who has ever loved cooking… and then, somewhere along the way, started dreading it.

When dinner becomes the breaking point

Nicki has achieved what so many of us are told to do: build something successful, keep producing, keep growing. She built website, From Scratch Fast into a thriving business and went on to write four successful cookbooks. For a while, it was working exactly the way it was “supposed” to work.

Until it wasn’t.

Nicki soon found herself caught in a cycle familiar to any content creator trying to keep up with the algorithms. Always optimizing instead of creating. Working harder while feeling less alive inside.

Then her body started sending signals she couldn’t ignore: chronic indigestion, daily medication, stress rising in a way that didn’t feel sustainable.

But the real wake-up came as a simple, sharp realization:

She didn’t want to make dinner anymore.

Here was someone trained as a classical chef, with decades of experience teaching other people how to get meals on the table… and the thought of doing it for her own family felt impossible.

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Finding Her Way Back

In our conversation, Nicki explains how she found her way back to the kitchen through one word: intention.

Not the overused kind.

Not a productivity hack.

Not a manifestation trick.

More like a direction your nervous system can follow when everything else feels chaotic.

A guidepost.

Not an outcome.

Not a goal.

Presence, Ease, Balance, Fun!

For me, the conversation reinforced a belief shared with me early in my cooking that feels true every time I’m in a kitchen. The most important ingredient in cooking is love. When you don’t have it for the food you’re making, others can taste it.

Yes, we also talk food

Don’t worry—although we spent plenty of time on Mind, Body and Spirit in this conversation, we didn’t forget the FOOD. There was chicken cooked in a pot; creamy, spicy noodles; a clean-out-the-fridge build-a-bowl; and a behind-the-scenes recipe Nicki tested over and over, never quite getting right—until giving up led to something even better.

This whole conversation blew by for me because it spoke directly to my values, concerns, and lived reality. I suspect it will resonate with many of you in much the same way.

If you’ve ever stood in your kitchen feeling tired, resentful, and confused about why dinner feels so emotionally charged, this episode will feel like someone turning on a light.

Because Nicki’s message is simple—but it’s not small:

It’s not only what you cook.

It’s how you show up to cook.

And that “how” might be the missing ingredient you didn’t know you needed.

Links and Resources

Jacques Pépin (our shared PBS cooking superhero)

Michael Norton (behavior psychologist Nicki referenced regarding ritual

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