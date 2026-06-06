I was sipping a cup of Turkish coffee on the quay in the seaside resort town of Bodrum. It was once known as the ancient city of Halicarnassus, home to the tomb of King Mausolus, one of the seven wonders of the world, and where we get the word mausoleum.

Little remained of the city’s former grandeur. Instead, Bodrum carried an eclectic energy found in so many photogenic Mediterranean ports. The weight of past civilizations now lay buried beneath vapid beach clubs and tacky souvenir shops. Bright neon cocktail signs hung from ancient stone foundations.

The streets were busy. Tracksuit-wearing Russian oligarchs chased girlfriends half their age. Cruise ship tourists drifted between overpriced cafes that had menus in every language but Turkish. Affectionate couples wandered the waterfront, chasing sunset selfies. Old Turkish men lounged half-asleep in plastic chairs, absentmindedly twirling their tesbih worry beads between cigarette-stained fingers.

My people-watching was suddenly interrupted by the delicious scent of roasting meat. A street vendor stoked his charcoal grill with a paper plate. Skewers of well-formed meatballs were pilled high as clouds of smoke wafted up into the warm Mediterranean air.

It was a childhood dream to visit this land. After decades of reading and studying this important global crossroads, the bridge between Europe and Asia, I was finally in Turkey. And I couldn’t wait to eat a meatball.

That’s right. Turkey, home to döner kebabs, dolmas, and impossibly strong coffee, pretty much sits near the center of the global meatball story.

A Food Nobody Invented

Few foods feel more universal than the meatball. Across cultures, languages, religions, and empires, humans everywhere seem to have arrived at the same delicious conclusion: if you grind meat, season it well, stretch it with a little starch or bread, and cook it, something magical takes place.

Nobody really invented the meatball. Or maybe everybody did. That’s because, long before refrigeration, grocery store meat aisles, and Instacart, you had to really work for your meat. Grinding (or chopping it finely) was less about culinary innovation, and more about survival. Ground meat turned tough cuts and scraps into tender morsels. Adding stale bread, old grains, herbs, and rendered fat allowed people to hide off flavors from older cuts, and feed more mouths with less.

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The earliest written references to meatballs appear in the 10th century. The Kitab al-Tabikh was a Persian cookbook written by an Iraqi, and influenced by Greek medicine. The meatball it referred to was called kofta, from the Persian, kufta, meaning “to pound” or “to grind.” Heavily seasoned with cumin, coriander, and cinnamon, the ground beef and lamb was then formed into balls the size of oranges and glazed in egg yolk and liquid saffron.

The recipe was so good that the meatball spread like empire itself.

All kinds of kofta

Every Culture Added Its Own Fingerprints

As trade routes expanded and armies moved across continents, variations of kofta traveled through North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans, Southern Europe, and South Asia. It had even more names, like Turkish köfte, Greek keftedes, Armenian kufta, Romanian chiftele, Albanian qofte, Bosnian ćufte.

Some versions were grilled over charcoal. Others simmered in tomato sauce or yogurt. Some mixed in rice or bulgur wheat rather than bread. Others leaned into the strong flavors of lamb, pine nuts, clarified butter, and sometimes curry.

Round. Flat. Cylindrical. Skewered. Fried. Steamed or braised, the meatball became less of a recipe and more of a format. And while nobody can truly claim ownership over the meatball itself, the Ottoman Empire (present-day Turkey) likely helped standardize and spread their version throughout much of the Mediterranean world.

IKEA Owes Turkey an Apology

Meatballs appear to have come to Europe late in the game. In Italy, polpette arrived some time in the late Middle Ages and included bread, cheese, herbs, and even fish, but no pasta. Moorish Spain adopted the meatball but called it by another Arabic-influenced name, the albóndigas. In Eastern Europe, meatballs became hearty peasant foods mixed with rice, onions, and buckwheat.

IKEA Swedish Meatballs; IKEA.com

Food moves the same way people do; through conquest, trade, migration, exile, poverty, and curiosity. And sometimes through war. And that’s how the meatball made its way to Sweden in one of my favorite food history stories. Don’t worry. We haven’t left Turkey quite yet.

The now-famous Swedish meatball — immortalized by IKEA cafeterias and frozen grocery store trays — may actually owe its existence to Turkey. In the early 1700s, Swedish King Charles XII fled to Ottoman territory after suffering a devastating defeat at the hands of the Russian tsar. He spent years living in exile in Istanbul, where he likely encountered Turkish köfte. When he begrudgingly left the warm and luxurious Turkish coast to return to Sweden, legend says he brought the recipe with him.

But not without making a few changes. Lamb was replaced with pork. Allspice and nutmeg replaced the Mediterranean spices while cream sauce replaced the chili paste. Local lingonberry jam topped the dish as a garnish. The Ottoman meatball was transformed into something unmistakably Scandinavian, and equally delicious.

A wandering recipe adapting itself to colder climates and different ingredients feels more interesting to me than culinary purity ever could. And it also reminds me of a conversation I had with my friend Cynthia Rebolledo on the podcast about the fleeting search for food authenticity.

“Food is ever evolving. It’s shared, it’s borrowed, it is always growing,” she reminded me when I asked her if Mexican food in Los Angeles was authentic.

The dishes we think of as ancient national treasures are often only decades old, and the result of centuries of borrowing, adaptation, reinvention, and accident disguised as tradition. Tomatoes arrived in Italy from the Americas. Chiles transformed Southeast Asia after European trade routes expanded. Pastrami, another of my favorite meats, likely evolved from Turkish pastirma before migrating to Romania, and eventually into Jewish delis in New York. Good luck trying to keep good food in a cultural box.

Turkish pastirma gave America pastrami

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Meatballs were late to the United States, only arriving at the end of the 19th century. This was thanks to Italian immigrants who found themselves in a country where meat was suddenly more abundant than it had been back home. Meatballs grew larger. Tomato sauce became heavier. And eventually somebody paired them with towering piles of spaghetti — a combination that would have looked somewhat foreign to Italians back in the home country at the time.

But that doesn’t mean that Italian-American cuisine was fake Italian food. It was immigrant adaptation. A survival ration becoming comfort cuisine.

Which brings me back to Istanbul.

When I finally arrived in Turkey’s largest city, I made sure to visit Sultanahmet, where the minarets of the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia rise high above the skyline. This is the meatball neighborhood. There are several cafes that prepare a flattened köfte grilled hard over charcoal until the edges crisp and blacken. The versions I fell in love with were made with lamb and seasoned with fenugreek, paprika, and cumin. Served on small plates alongside pickled yellow peppers, white bread, and a bright red chile sauce, they were the perfect late-day snack.

The locals agreed. The cafe was crammed with crowds of men smoking cigarettes and drinking thick Turkish coffee. Boisterously, they argued about soccer, politics, or maybe nothing important at all. Waiters brought more small plates of köfte. Nobody seemed to be in a hurry. I sat there and listened, and ate and smiled.

Why Meatballs Still Matter

When visiting Turkey, you can’t help but feel like you’re at a crossroads. And the food reminds you that sometimes the best dishes in the world emerge precisely because cultures collided. The meatball might be the best example of that process. Simple, portable, adaptable, and impossible to fully own. A food flexible enough to survive almost anywhere humans settled.

And maybe that’s why meatballs still feel so emotionally comforting when I make them at home. They carry the memory of resourcefulness. Of making enough from very little. Of gathering family around inexpensive ingredients that are transformed through labor and seasoning and love.

Even now, when I make meatballs at home, I still think about all those overlapping migrations hidden inside the bowl. Persian cooks pounding meat by hand. Ottoman grill smoke drifting through Istanbul. Swedish kings in exile. Italian immigrants arriving in New York. Neighborhood butcher shops still making them by hand.

And somewhere inside all of that history is a pot of meatballs simmering in tomato sauce while people chat around the table waiting to eat.

Which honestly feels like the best possible ending for a wandering recipe.

Selfie at the Hagia Sophia

My butcher shop meatball recipe is listed at the bottom of today’s piece, available to all paid subscribers. In addition to these periodic recipes, paid subscribers get access to monthly Substack lives, practical workshops and PDF downloadable tools.

The Seasonal Table: Summer

It’s that time again, on June 12th at 9am PT/Noon ET, I’m co-hosting the next installment of The Seasonal Table Series with Nicki Sizemore. Our Substack Live and cooking demonstration explores the four seasonal turning points of the year (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter).

For our summer conversation, Nicki and I will share what the season means to us — in nature, in the body, in the kitchen, and we’ll be making two of our favorite summer sides. Hope you can join!

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The Enlightened Freezer Workshop

Most people use their freezer like a graveyard for leftovers and mystery meat. But chefs, butchers, and thoughtful home cooks know something different: your freezer might be the most important tool in your kitchen.

Join me for a practical workshop on Saturday, June 13th, @9am PT / Noon ET to learn everything about freezing foods: how to organize things, preserve seasonal items, and make everyday cooking dramatically easier and cheaper. Paid subscribers can register at the link below.

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ECB Italian Meatballs

These were a quiet sleeper hit behind the butcher counter at Electric City Butcher. Built on a classic 70/30 blend of beef and pork, they lean into richness with ricotta, parmesan, garlic confit, and plenty of seasoning. They’re soft in the best possible way—perfect simmered in tomato sauce, tucked into a sandwich, or served simply with olive oil and crusty bread.