Happy Fourth of July!

I hope everyone is enjoying some summertime with loved ones, eating something off the grill, and maybe (safely) shooting off a few fireworks in the cul de sac or watching a pyrotechnic display at the high school football stadium.

In anticipation of celebrating our country's birthday, I found myself wondering about the history of perhaps the most American of summer symbols: a watermelon sitting in the middle of the picnic table on Independence Day.

My Love of Watermelon

I’ve eaten watermelon all over the world. Avatiach. Sandía. Vasemelona, Dalla, Dtaeng-moh. Once upon a time I could ask for it in a dozen different languages. I’ve eaten watermelon on street corners and beaches, in crowded cities and quiet villages, atop archaeological sites and among the dunes of the Sahara Desert. It’s hands down my favorite fruit.

Mark Twain called watermelon: “The chief of this world’s luxuries, king…over all the fruits of the earth. When one has tasted it, he knows what the angels eat.”

I understand exactly what he means.

One summer while visiting my dad in Abilene, Texas, I was introduced to the monstrosity that is the Texan watermelon. Yes, it’s true. Everything is bigger in Texas, and this one didn’t disappoint. The melon we brought home was a dark green, almost black, and more than 15 pounds.

Home alone with MTV playing in the background, I cut the top off that mega melon and began carving out chunks of the ruby red flesh with a spoon, and spit the seeds into a Dixie cup on the coffee table. By the end of the Top 20 Countdown I had hollowed out the entire melon so that there wasn’t even a hint of pink on the inside rind. The Dixie cup was full to the brim with shiny black seeds.

Despite feeling a bit bloated, I took my little treasures outside and planted each and every last one of them along the fence line. For the rest of the summer I faithfully watered those seeds until a couple dozen little green vines began to break through the red Texas dirt.

My first garden.

Unfortunately, I never benefited from the fruits of my labor. I’d planted too late in the summer, and my visit ended before the melons arrived. But watermelon has always felt like a source of magic ever since.

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The History of Watermelon

The first watermelon originated in Northeast Africa, somewhere along the Nile Valley. Its closest ancestor was likely the Kordofan, a small, pale green wild melon from Sudan with thick skin and seeds nearly the size of my thumbnails. Cultivated versions of the melon are depicted in Egyptian hieroglyphs going back 5,000 years, and watermelon seeds were even found in the tomb of King Tut.

Those first watermelons didn’t look much like the ones we eat today. The flesh was light green or white, and they probably tasted slightly bitter. Rather than being prized for their sweetness, watermelons were prized for their namesake, water.

Ancient Egyptian wall painting depicting a cultivated watermelon. https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/642785v1.full

I’ve spent some time in the deserts of North Africa, and it can be hot. There is nothing more satisfying than a melon after a long, smelly camel ride. These fruits were essentially a natural canteen. Durable, portable containers capable of carrying hydration and nutrition across long distances. And back then, nothing went to waste. The seeds themselves were valuable as food. Rich in protein and fat, watermelon seeds are still roasted and eaten as snacks across the continent, and sometimes ground into flour to be added to soups or stews.

It was a few thousand years more before Mediterranean communities bred melons red and sweet. Israel has some of the best. I actually got to sample a few dozen of those red avatiachs on Kibbutz Kfar Menachem back in my archaeology days. We ate a melon almost every day after sweaty mornings of excavating.

Melons came to Europe in the Middle Ages, and some of the finest are from southern Spain. Each August, the town of Yeste celebrates its annual Fiesta de la Sandía in honor of Saint Bartholomew. Part harvest festival, part watermelon battle, revelers drench one another in a sticky baptism of watermelon juice and wine.

Watermelons also grow in Asia where the Japanese obsess over meticulous cultivation. They even grow a square version! And in China, which grows more watermelons than the rest of the world combined, the fruit has long symbolized prosperity and good fortune. It remains a popular gift when visiting family during summertime.

But the most familiar crops of watermelon are right here in California, Texas, and Georgia. And the story of how they got to America, and then became a symbol of Independence Day is worth a closer look.

Watermelon and the Fourth of July

Why did watermelon become so closely associated with the Fourth of July? Part of the answer is simple. It ripens at exactly the right moment.

Peak watermelon season arrives in July and August, just as Americans migrate outdoors toward barbecues, church picnics, family reunions, county fairs, and fireworks displays.

In the early years of our country, before refrigeration and cross-country supply chains, watermelon was a magical picnic snack or dessert. Cold, sweet, refreshing, portable, and large enough to feed an entire family, they were cheap and easy to share with strangers. It was no wonder they were popular when folks were getting together to celebrate.

But like most food traditions in the US, America’s relationship with watermelon is more complicated than that. Historians believe watermelon likely arrived in North America aboard slave ships, carried by kidnapped West Africans who carried with them generations of agricultural knowledge about cultivating the fruit. As a result, many of the earliest American watermelon crops originated in the South, grown in slave gardens. After emancipation, watermelon became an important cash crop for newly freed Black farmers and entrepreneurs who sold fruit in towns and cities.

One of our great symbols of summer was once a symbol of Black financial freedom.

The success frightened many white Southerners, and so they turned the watermelon into Jim Crow propaganda. Frequently in the early 1900s, postcards, advertisements, and political cartoons depicted racist imagery of African Americans and watermelons as an attempt by Jim Crow supporters to co-opt this symbol of Black independence and economic success, and instead associate it with laziness, childishness, and inferiority.

Images from wikipedia

Enjoying Watermelon Today

Today watermelon belongs to everyone again. It can be found at church picnics, family reunions, Little League practices, country fairs, fireworks, and on paper plates balanced between our knees.

Maybe that's why watermelon feels so right on the Fourth of July. Not because it has always been American, but because—like so many of us and those who came before us—it became American.

The watermelon arrived from somewhere else. It survived injustice. It was a source of economic independence. It endured prejudice and racism. And somehow, through all of that, it has become a symbol of celebration for 250 years of this crazy, contradictory, freedom-loving country.

I know not everyone will celebrate the same way today. Some may not celebrate at all. But I hope there’s a watermelon on your table anyway. I hope you get your hands sticky. I hope you stay on the back porch until well after dark. And for one day at least, I hope we choose to be generous with one another. To feed our neighbors. To welcome those who see the world differently than we do. To bury a few grudges, share a few stories, and remember that we probably have more in common than we think.

After all, a watermelon was never meant to be eaten alone.

Recipe Below: Independence Day Watermelon Feat Salad

Don’t forget that for paid subscribers, at the bottom of this email I have my own favorite recipe for watermelon. It’s a sweet and salty salad with watermelon, feta, lemon-pickled red onions, and fresh herbs that will wow at your picnic.

!!!FIRST CookStack Collective: Rebecca Blackwell!!!

And if one watermelon recipe isn't enough, paid subscribers can join us on Friday, July 17 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, for the inaugural CookStack Collective class. Rebecca will be teaching live from the galley of her sailboat, preparing a colorful hummus platter, sesame chicken salad, and…a watermelon salad—proof that summer may have many flavors, but watermelon is almost always one of them. I’ll be there too with some watermelon trivia!

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Coming in July: Food, Blood Sugar, and Metabolic Health with Beth Bollinger

A few years ago, I discovered I was edging toward prediabetes and started paying closer attention to how food affected my body. For my next live conversation in July 9th at 9am PT. I’ll be joined by metabolic health expert Beth Bollinger to discuss blood sugar, the foods that trigger it, and the simple habits and foods that can help create more stable health over time—as well as a few cool tech gadgets that helped me learn more about my body.

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Join me in Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text but less embarrassing. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.

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RECIPE: Fourth of July Watermelon, Feta, and Lemon-Pickled Red Onion Salad

This is one of my favorite summer salads: sweet watermelon, salty feta, fresh herbs, and just enough acidity to make the whole thing sing. The salt from the feta pairs