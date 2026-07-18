Over the next four weeks, I’m visiting ten national restaurant chains with one question in mind: If you’re hungry, in a hurry, and somewhere between Pittsburgh and Providence, can you actually choose a meal that’s better for the planet—and how would you know? I’ve built a simple 10-question checklist that I’ll ask of each restaurant brand while on a 1,000-mile road trip with my family. Along the way I’ll be eating lots of fast food, talking sustainability with restaurant brands, digging into their sourcing claims, and reporting back at the end of the summer which brands actually deserve our business.

During COVID, my family piled into a Ford 350 Van that looked more like something the A-Team would design than a church van. The five of us trekked 40,000 miles over two summers back and forth across the country. And for the most part, we avoided restaurants. Lots of camp stove meals at State Parks.

As quarantine restrictions eased, we found ourselves eating out more often. In much of the country, that meant dinner usually came with a drive-thru window. I’m a practical guy. I don’t expect every meal to be perfect. And I’m certainly not the kind of person who insists we turn the car around because the beef isn’t grass-finished. But I also happened to own one of the most responsibly-sourced butcher shops in the country. I’d spent years thinking about where food came from, how animals were raised, and the choices farmers made. Standing beneath a glowing menu board off a freeway exit, I suddenly realized I had no idea which fast food restaurants best reflected those same values.

This summer, we’re headed out on another road trip across America’s heartland. We’ll be stopping in Cincinnati, Toledo, Pittsburgh, and the Poconos before making it to Rhode Island–about three weeks and 1,000 miles of driving. More than 60 times along the way, we’ll need to answer the question:

Where are we going to eat?

We might prefer meat raised without routine antibiotics, vegetables grown in healthier soil, and companies trying to reduce waste and pay fair wages, but from behind the wheel, it’s almost impossible to know which restaurant is actually more planet-friendly.

So, I’ve decided I’m going to turn it into a bit of a game and research the options along the way, building my own “back of the napkin” scorecard.

This may be overly ambitious, and I have no idea what I’m signing up for, but I figure I have to attempt to shed some light on the environmental darkness that is fast-casual dining in the US. We need greater transparency in the food system. So why not try?

Some of our van adventures during COVID. Not a lot of fast food was eaten on those trips.

Isn’t Someone Already Keeping Score?

There have been dozens of articles and lists trying to demystify the environmental impact of fast food. Some measure the carbon footprint. Others tackle organic ingredients. Still others reward plant-based alternatives. Plenty pull from sustainability reports or corporate webpages and try to make sense of what these brands are really doing to balance the needs of Mother Nature with churning out fast, inexpensive, and tasty meals. But I still haven’t found a single scorecard that puts my climate-conscious mind at ease when I’m trying to find a meal on the go.

I have no doubt that creating a decision tree on where to ethically eat isn’t going to be easy. There aren’t even universally accepted definitions of “sustainable,” “regenerative,” or “environmentally friendly.” None of the companies use the same format for their sustainability reporting. Some mention regenerative agriculture by name but little else. Others are doing meaningful work but bury it beneath a mountain of corporate jargon.

My goal this summer isn’t to arrive at all the answers—it’s to ask better questions, follow the evidence wherever it leads, feel more informed about my fast-food consumption, and share what I’ve learned along the way.

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Which Companies Am I talking about?

I’ve got two weeks of road tripping, and another week stationary in Rhode Island. We’ll likely only be eating one meal on the go per day. I’m thinking we’ll conservatively have 8—10 opportunities on our trip. I’m also limited to the restaurant choices along my road trip route, the I-70 and I-80 corridors. That means I have to leave out some famous regional brands like In ‘N Out, or sustainability stalwarts like Rubio’s or Mixt. I’m also only picking a couple of mega brands (McDonald’s, Taco Bell), and of course there has to be enough diversity that my family of five agrees with the choice. That alone might be the hardest part.

Here’s the short list:

CAVA

Chipotle

Jimmy John’s

McDonald’s

Panera

Shake Shack

Starbucks

Subway

Sweetgreen

Taco Bell

Did I leave out an obvious one? Any others you think are must haves? Leave a comment with your suggestions

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The EO Road Test Checklist

I spent a little time noodling how I might document and measure my fast food road trip, and I’ve come up with something that asks hard questions but is simple enough to repeat ten times with some consistency. I might be leaving a few variables out, so let me hear it.

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The plan is to visit all of the fast-casual brands above at least once on the trip. I’ll go inside each location to purchase an entire meal. They’re all so different, it will be hard to compare apples to apples, but I’m not the Pew Charitable Trusts over here. I’ll keep things simple and ask 10 questions. Some are questions I’ll be able to answer on-site, and some I’ll verify later company reports and independent sources. I’ve also reached out to the media contact at each brand, and have heard back from two already. My questions will be prioritizing how the brands are participating in the food system. Things like transparency, choices, corporate policies and positions, price, and taste will all be factored in. Each answer will get a score of 1-5 for up to 50 points.

For fun, you’ll probably get plenty of qualitative opinions and feelings from my teenagers, who will balance out my own Gen X bias.

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Here are the questions in no particular order:

EO Road Trip Checklist (scored 1 to 5 points)

Can I easily find information about where the food comes from? Transparency: Is sourcing available in-store, on the app, QR code, or website? Does the menu clearly identify better sourcing? Grass-fed, pasture-raised, regenerative, organic, local, no routine antibiotics, MSC seafood, etc. How much choice does the customer actually have? Can I choose lower-impact proteins, vegetarian options, or customize? Does the restaurant visibly reduce waste? Recycling, compost, reusable ware, packaging, refill stations. Does the company talk about farmers—not just food? Photos, stories, supplier recognition, partnerships. How easy is it to find nutritional information? Practicality matters. If it takes detective work, that’s a weakness. What’s the average price of a full meal? Sustainability shouldn’t only be for people spending $25 on lunch. Would I actually order this again? Taste, satisfaction, and overall experience. How much evidence backs up the company’s sustainability claims? Sustainability report, certifications, measurable goals, third-party verification. Would I feel good recommending this stop on a family road trip? The overall “Enlightened Omnivore” gut check that balances the previous nine questions.

CHipotle’s fancy cover photo for its annual sustainability report. Chipotle, Inc.

The Invitation

This whole idea is about as half baked as my favorite baguettes at Trader Joe’s. I admit that there are probably a few holes in my assumptions, and I have no idea how much of my spare time this could take. But that’s where you all come in. If any of you work for these brands, or as sustainability consultants/analysts, hit me up. I’d love more input on how to make this little summer pet project more legit.

If you’ve done your own deep dive into the sustainability practices of any of these brands, I want to know what you uncovered. If there’s a place crushing it on the regenerative front and it’s not up there, I want to know. If you have access to more insider intel or top secret experts, you better drop me a comment or send me a message. Let’s make this the most interactive post on Enlightened Omnivore yet.

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In the End, What’s the Point?

My initial goal with this whole experience is to become a more informed consumer about the foods I eat when on the go. I want to feel less confused, more confident, and not so guilty when I get a hamburger, or a burrito, a sandwich, or a grande Cold Brew. I want to find a food brand that shares my values, or at least takes my concerns about our food system seriously.

And who knows, if we all work together and make a bit of noise we might be able to encourage more brands to focus on some of these issues more often.

Alright, time to hit the road.

CookStack Collective August: Betty Williams

Last night was the first installment in the CookStack Collective, and Rebecca threw a PARTY for more than 30 participants. Not only do paid subscribers get twelve free cooking sessions with some of the leading Substack food writers, but you also get to participate in the fun. The next Cookstack Collective is on Friday, August 21, 2026, Noon PT / 3pm ET. Join Betty Williams for a fermentation primer and learn to make two kinds of Korean kimchi: quick-pickled Cucumber Kimchi and fermented Cabbage Kimchi.

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Next Live: Cooking Without Fear with Katerina Pavlakis , of the Intuitive Cook.

Most of us have been taught that good cooking starts with the recipe. What if it actually starts with permission to express yourself? Next month on Saturday, August 15th 10am PT / 1pm ET, Katerina and I will share how so many have lost confidence in the kitchen—and how to get it back without opening up a cookbook.

We’ll talk about abandoning recipes, trusting your senses, reducing food waste, and making dinner from whatever happens to be in the refrigerator. I have a feeling you’ll never look at recipes quite the same way again.

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Stay Connected

Follow along on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for video content, reels, and behind-the-scenes thoughts. I’m also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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Join me in Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text but less embarrassing. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.

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