Enlightened Omnivore

Enlightened Omnivore

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Dennis Bodzash's avatar
Dennis Bodzash
Jun 21

As a fellow gardener, we all know that weather can be fickle. Weeks' worth of work can be wiped out on just one cold night. The Sun and stars were the most reliable predictors of weather our ancestors had and this shared history is no doubt why seasonal changes are still special even to people whose only concept of where food comes from is a grocery store.

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1 reply by Steve Sabicer
Betty Williams's avatar
Betty Williams
Jun 21

I love the perspective that when we know summer (or anything we enjoy) is limited, we can fully appreciate things more and take the time to truly immerse ourselves in the moment. Great article, Steve, and looking forward to your post with Beth! She’s one of my favorite people on Substack!

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