While you’re reading this, I’m probably somewhere over the middle of the country, wedged into an airplane seat on my way to Pennsylvania.

This weekend I’m dropping my middle daughter off at a summer pre-college program where she’ll spend the next four weeks exploring storytelling and writing. She has always loved stories. She’s also a good writer in her own right.

Tomorrow should be exciting for many of you. It’s a double-header: the Summer Solstice and Father’s Day.

But I’m on a simple touch-and-go operation this weekend. I’m not even allowed to stay at my daughter’s school for dinner tonight. Instead, I'll turn right back around to sleep in an airport hotel. And tomorrow, while many families will be gathering around backyard grills, or just letting dad sleep in a little later, I’ll be spending much of the longest, dad-loving day of the year indoors, or at altitude.

Looking back at all the seasonal shifts I’ve shared, I realized something. I’ve written about autumn. I’ve written about winter. I even wrote a poem about the Spring Equinox. Yet somehow, in these three years of publishing Enlightened Omnivore, I’ve never devoted an essay to the summer solstice itself.

That surprised me a bit, especially considering how the summer solstice may be one of humanity’s oldest holidays

Summers ago when my son took to the potager hunting for potatoes.

For thousands of years, people have recognized something important about watching the sun reach its highest point in the sky. Each culture arrived at different rituals. Some focused on fire. Others incorporated water. Some build monuments that aligned celestially. Others observed solemn ceremonies. But they all followed a similar line of truth.

Be present. Be outside. Move your body. Practice gratitude. Celebrate the abundance that spring has already provided. And most importantly, recognize that every season eventually turns.

That last part stuck with me.

For many years, summer has been synonymous with France in our family. It meant olive trees, long lunches, village markets, sweating glasses of rosé, and reconnecting with people we hadn’t seen for a whole year. Summer smelled like lavender, and it even had its own song, sung by cicadas perched in plane trees. The rhythm of visiting my aunt in the South of France each July felt structural, permanent, part of our identity.

But this year, we won’t be making that trip. My children are all headed out on their own adventures without their parents. That’s a good thing. It’s honestly a great thing. But there are only so many days of summer, and this time we simply came up short. No room for France.

Drying the lavender to make sachets.

I didn’t think I’d be as disappointed as I am. But it feels like a lost part of my routine. Like when my last kid headed to junior high, and I couldn’t walk him to school anymore. What do you mean we’re not going to Pont du Gard, the Aix market, or to see the fireworks on Bastille Day? I guess the silver lining is that I won’t have to wait another year. I’ll be back to see my aunt in October for the olive harvest.

But this solstice lesson hits hard. Nothing stays fixed. Children grow up. Schedules change. Relationships evolve. The traditions I cherish eventually transform into new traditions. I make room for these, and then recognize–sometimes begrudgingly–the impermanence of the old ones, and how things may never be the same. The seasons teach me that life is always in motion. We can’t hold the world still.

The solstice also reminds me that even as the light reaches its peak, the wheel has already begun turning toward the dark. In fact, it never stopped spinning in the first place. The longest day, with all its abundance and warmth—also signals that shorter days are on their way. Tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, and the day after that. Each day will slip faster over the horizon.

The abundance of summer is temporary. That sounds a little depressing, or even downright sad, but I don’t think it has to be. I actually think it’s kind of liberating. Because once I realize that the bounty of summer is limited in duration, I feel compelled to appreciate it even more while it’s here.

Kayaking beneath the Pont du Gard, a summer tradition on family visits to France.

The strawberries taste sweeter. The midday swims feel more precious. The backyard evening conversations linger a little longer until someone has to turn on a light. The people I love are less an assumption, and more a focus of my days.

Maybe that’s why solstice celebrations have survived for so long. Not because our ancestors were obsessed with astronomy, or agriculture, bonfires or maypoles, but because they understood something essential about being human.

We need reasons to stop. We need reminders to appreciate. We need rituals that pull us out of the routine long enough to notice what is flourishing around us, and what is fleeting.

For my family, France became that ritual. It steadied us, strengthened us, and served as an emotional anchor even as life blew by. And it may become that yet again next summer.

For your family, the ritual might be a cabin on a lake, an annual camping trip, Sunday dinners with friends, or movie nights that stretch past everyone’s bedtime. The specifics don't matter nearly as much as the habit itself. Something that celebrates abundance while acknowledging transition. Give it a shot. You won’t be disapointed.

I board a plane early tomorrow so I might not see the sun rise on the longest day of the year. For Father’s Day, I’ll probably grab something to eat in the terminal, rather than my usual breakfast in bed.

But once in the air, I’ll keep an eye out the window for all those signs of summer—pools splashing, gardens growing, families gathering—all signaling that summer has arrived and won’t be here forever.

I hope you get a moment to appreciate it, too.

Simple summer dinners at their best.

Five Simple Ways to Celebrate the Summer Solstice

You don’t need a bonfire, a ceremonial dance, or a pilgrimage to celebrate the longest day of the year. Sometimes the simplest rituals are the most meaningful. Try one of these simple suggestions this weekend to take notice of the summer solstice. If you already have a ritual for solstice, share it in the comments.

Leave a comment

Watch the Sunrise or Sunset Together

The solstice is ultimately a celebration of light. Wake up early, stay up late, or do both. Let the sun remind you that every day is a gift.

Eat Outside

Whether it’s a backyard barbecue, a picnic in the park, or dessert on the patio, take a meal outdoors. Summer was meant to be experienced under open skies.

Hold a Family Storytelling Night

Share favorite memories from the past. Tell family stories. Ask grandparents about their childhoods. Invite everyone to share what they look forward to this summer.

Spend Time Near Water

Many traditions associate summer with water, emotion, and connection. Visit a beach, lake, river, pool, or simply run through the sprinklers with your kids.

Create a Gratitude Circle

Ask each family member to share one thing they are grateful for, one thing they are excited about, and one thing they hope to grow during the coming season.

Become a Paid Subscriber

If you enjoy these essays, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. My goal this summer is to add 20 new paid supporters before the end of July. In addition to the weekly newsletter, paid subscribers receive access to monthly cooking and kitchen workshops, quarterly Seasonal Table Live gatherings, exclusive recipes and downloadable resources, workshop recordings, the subscriber chat, and the full archive of more than 200 articles exploring food, nature, health, travel, and the stories that connect them.

I couldn’t do this without your support, so thank you to all my subscribers. f you’ve been considering upgrading, I’d love to know what would make Enlightened Omnivore even more valuable to you.

Coming in July: Food, Blood Sugar, and Metabolic Health with Beth Bollinger

A few years ago, I discovered I was edging toward prediabetes and started paying closer attention to how food affected my body. For my next live conversation, I’ll be joined by metabolic health expert Beth Bollinger to discuss blood sugar, the foods that trigger it, and the simple habits and foods that can help create more stable health over time—as well as a few cool tech gadgets that helped me learn more about my body.

Add it to Your Calendar

Stay Connected

Follow along on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok for video content, reels, and behind-the-scenes thoughts. I’m also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Say hi on Substack Notes —I’m posting almost every day about my random reflections on life.

Join me in Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text but less embarrassing. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.

Share