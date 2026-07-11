Enlightened Omnivore

Enlightened Omnivore

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Reaping, by Nancy Matsumoto's avatar
Reaping, by Nancy Matsumoto
3d

Thanks for deeply understanding and articulating the message of my book, Steve. And for the good example of Pasturebird amplifying impact and I hope keeping their values intact. So much of the alternative food system is about connecting and supplying those missing links in the regenerative supply chain.

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Jennifer Piette's avatar
Jennifer Piette
3d

The farm bill would be the shortest path to building infrastructure if we could get even a small part of the budget going to GMO commodity crops that degrade our soil and waterways 😤😤😤

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