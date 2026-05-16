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Most people use their freezer like a graveyard for leftovers and mystery meat. But chefs, butchers, gardeners, and thoughtful home cooks know something different: your freezer might be the most important tool in your kitchen.

Used well, a freezer can save money, reduce waste, preserve seasonal ingredients, help you buy in bulk intelligently, and make everyday cooking dramatically easier.

The truth is, freezing food has gotten a bad reputation. We’ve been taught that “fresh” is always superior, while frozen food feels like compromise. But after years working as a butcher, cook, and obsessive food person, I’ve learned the opposite.

Your freezer isn’t a compromise. It’s a strategy.

All workshops are free to paid subscribers. Upgrade your subscription to access all EO workshops.

What You’ll Learn

A practical, real-world guide to using your freezer intentionally, including:

How to organize your freezer so food actually gets used

The best way to freeze meat, broth, produce, bread, herbs, and leftovers

What freezes beautifully—and what absolutely doesn’t

My favorite freezer tools, containers, labels, and systems

Easy strategies to save money, reduce food waste, and future-proof meals

Workshop Details

Date: June 13, 2026

Time: 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET

Format: Live Zoom workshop (with replay available for paid participants)

When You Subscribe, You’ll Get

Access to the live workshop

Full replay after the session

Future workshop invites and resources

Ongoing EO essays, recipes, and conversations

Practical kitchen guidance rooted in real-world cooking

I’m excited for this one. The freezer is one of the most overlooked tools in modern cooking, and once you start using it intentionally, it changes the rhythm of your kitchen completely.

Workshop Recording

Thank you for your paid subscription. Here is a recording of the complete workshop: