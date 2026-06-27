Enlightened Omnivore

Enlightened Omnivore

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Jeff
Jun 27

A well written article. As to Elon he has been made a political target of hate, but we are fortunate to have him in USA. We were once fortunate to have him in California, but our crazy government can’t tolerate success.

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1 reply by Steve Sabicer
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KK
Jun 27

Although we turn our up gaze to the heavens our feet are still firmly planted on terra firma and it is the home all space explorers eventually return. 🌎

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