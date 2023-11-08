Welcome to Enlightened Omnivore

Enlightened Omnivore is a community for thoughtful eaters who want to understand what they’re eating, where it came from, and why it matters.

A decade ago, I left a corporate career and found my way behind a butcher block in Southern California. Along the way, I fell in love with regenerative agriculture and became fascinated by the complex systems that shape the food we eat. Ever since, I’ve been trying to make better food, ask better questions, and better understand the people, places, and processes that feed us.

I write about food as both biology and belonging—the soil beneath it, the farmers behind it, the animals within it, and the kitchens that bring it to life.

At its heart, this is a place for curious people. People who believe food is more than fuel, that questions are often more valuable than answers, and that a deeper relationship with the natural world can help us live richer, more connected lives.

What You’ll Find Here

Each week, I publish essays exploring cooking, the food system, seasonal practice, and the philosophy of eating — grounded in real experience from my years as a butcher, brewer, traveler, and writer.

You’ll also hear regular podcast conversations from the field: ranchers rebuilding soil, chefs rethinking sourcing, authors challenging convention, and practitioners doing the hard work of feeding people well.

This is food writing with dirt under its fingernails.

What You’ll Get

Free Subscribers

Regular essays and podcast episodes exploring food, farming, seasonality, and the deeper meaning beneath what we eat.

Paid Subscribers

Monthly Substack Lives

Conversations with food system thinkers and kitchen experts, plus full replay access — including the quarterly Seasonal Table gatherings.

Practical Workshops

Live Zoom sessions focused on tangible skills: butcher hacks, sourcing guidance, sustainability-in-real-life, and building confidence in the kitchen.

Downloadable Tools

Seasonal recipes, kitchen guides, and practical PDFs drawn from my years as a whole-animal butcher and cooking at home for my family.

Founding Members

Founding Members help shape the future of Enlightened Omnivore. In addition to everything above, and my undying gratitude, they receive direct, one-on-one access for troubleshooting, sourcing, or kitchen guidance.

Start with These

If you’re new here, begin with a few favorite posts:

Join the Table

Each week, a growing community of readers, makers, and eaters gathers here to trade ideas, swap stories, and remember what real connection tastes like.

Let’s Stay Connected:

Follow along on Instagram and TikTok for video content, reels, and behind-the-scenes thoughts. I’m also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Listen to the podcast? Please consider leaving a review wherever you listen. It helps so much.

Say hi on Substack Notes—I’m going to be posting more here about my daily reflections and thoughts on writing.

Join me in Substack Chat. It’s a space just for subscribers, kind of like a group text for this community. Download the app, tap the Chat icon (it looks like two speech bubbles at the bottom), and find the latest “Enlightened Omnivore” thread.