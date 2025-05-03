Beyond Grass-Fed

Loren Poncia, Photo by Stemple Creek Ranch

Just an hour north of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, nestled in the coastal hills of Marin County, fourth-generation rancher Loren Poncia has been making a name for California grass-finished beef. In this week's episode, I reconnect with Loren for the first time since closing Electric City Butcher to explore how Stemple Creek Ranch has evolved in an ever-changing food landscape.

Our conversation may have covered as much ground as the ranch's lush rolling pastures. We explore the economic challenges that first inspired Loren and his wife Lisa to reimagine the ranch, the three secrets to exceptional grass-finished beef, and Loren's candid insights revealing both the science and soul behind regenerative agriculture.

Why This Conversation Matters

In an era of confusing food labels and dubious environmental claims, Loren's straightforward approach is refreshing. As he puts it during our discussion, "We do it the hard, honest, transparent way." But what exactly does that mean in practice? And can this approach actually scale beyond boutique operations to feed more people?

These questions sit at the heart of our conversation, touching on the future of grass-fed beef, why Loren no longer calls himself a "cattle rancher," and how COVID-19 dramatically altered the business model for good. The most electrifying moment was when Loren revealed his wild plan to use virtual fencing technology that might transform Southern California's fire-prone suburban landscapes into invisible ranches for nutrient-dense proteins.

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A Peek Over the Fence

What comes across most in this conversation is just how difficult it is to raise food the right way. Loren shares both his successes and challenges with complete transparency, just like the way he raises his beef. Whether discussing the economics of regenerative ranching, or revealing his vision for the future of food, Loren offers listeners a rare opportunity to understand what it’s like to produce meat in alignment with nature.

Photo from my visit to the Ranch in 2018

It’s Not Just the Meat

Perhaps most intriguing is our discussion about what comes next for Stemple Creek and regenerative agriculture more broadly. Loren shares his thoughts on everything from technology's role in sustainable ranching to focusing more on "first-person certified,” which might push the envelope on how you think about buying meat.

Loren Poncia, Photo by Stemple Creek Ranch

Living in Rhythm with the Land

What's striking about Loren isn't just how he raises animals—it's his profound connection to nature's cycles. When asked about his favorite season on the ranch, he couldn't choose just one, revealing how his life pulses with the rhythms of the land. Spring brings lush growth and predictability, fall brings migration and hunting, summer draws him to foggy coastal fishing, and winter has its own quiet gifts. From deer to duck, and fishing to foraging, Loren’s love for the land reiterates how this isn't just about ranching—it's about life lived in conversation with the landscape.

Listen Now

Tune in to hear the full conversation and discover why Loren Poncia isn't just raising exceptional beef—he's cultivating a different relationship between land, animals, and people that could inspire the future of agriculture.

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