The Mushroom Whisperer

In this week's Enlightened Omnivore podcast, I take you deep into the undergrowth of Southern California's mushroom scene—and discover a perspective on nature that might just transform how you interact with the world around you.

On the surface, my conversation with self-proclaimed “mushroom whisperer,” Brando Farr, covers the essential do's and don'ts of mushroom hunting for beginners eager to venture into the newly dampened hills of Los Angeles. With recent rains transforming our parched landscape, there's no better time to learn about the fascinating fungi emerging all around us.

But like the mycelium hidden beneath forest soil, our discussion branches into something far richer—a network of insights connecting wellness, spirituality, and ecological wisdom that I couldn't possibly fit into a single hour of audio.

What You'll Hear in This Episode

The ethical code every mushroom hunter should follow (and why breaking it damages ecosystems for years)

How to identify "shrumps"—the telltale bumps under leaf litter that signal hidden mushroom treasure

Why tree identification is the secret key to successful mushroom hunting

The surprising importance of north-facing slopes and water tables

The richness of reciprocity with nature that transforms "taking" into an exchange

Meet Your Guide: Topanga's Mushroom Whisperer

In a storied pocket of the Santa Monica Mountains, Topanga Canyon has been known for decades as an artists' enclave where Jim Morrison, Woody Guthrie, and Neil Young found inspiration among coastal live oaks and chaparral. It's also a fantastic place to find mushrooms.

Born to a musician father with a similar infatuation with fungi, Brando Farr became a forest dweller, chef, and self-described "mushroom whisperer," hunting, picking, and sharing what he knows of the dozens of species that thrive in Southern California's unique microclimates.

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In our conversation, you'll hear how his approach goes far beyond simply finding elusive edibles in the woods. You'll discover a holistic philosophy that connects ecological stewardship, food preparation, and personal well-being—one that encourages patience, deep observation, and a give-and-take relationship with the natural world.

The Underground Network You Never Knew Existed

"It looks like this vast, silky threaded webbing, this network that expands and connects from forest to forest or tree to tree," says Brando, describing the hidden mycelium that forms the true body of what we call mushrooms.

In the podcast, he breaks down the fundamental misunderstanding most people have about fungi. The mushrooms we see are merely fruiting bodies—like apples on a tree—while the real organism lives underground, forming symbiotic relationships with the roots of trees and plants. Understanding this relationship is key to both finding mushrooms and appreciating their ecological significance.

From Taker to Steward: The Ethical Evolution

As his skill in finding prized chanterelles and porcini mushrooms became known among local chefs and restaurants, Brando witnessed firsthand how human enthusiasm can damage delicate ecosystems.

"I started to get a little bit sad and jaded, and it started to feel like I was identifying with just being a taker," he explains.

"I try to share and teach and guide and mentor people in a way that will hopefully steer them in the direction of using their hearts more to feel into why they're compelled to pick or take," Brando says. Now, when he takes people on mushroom observations (rarely picking these days), he asks everyone to pick up trash they find in order to leave the forest cleaner than they found it.

Beyond the Episode: What Had to Be Left on the Cutting Room Floor

Our conversation ranged so widely that significant portions couldn't fit in this week's episode. If listeners express interest (let me know in the comments!), I might splice together a future episode:

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The GAPS Approach to Gut Health : Brando shares insights from the Gut and Psychology Syndrome diet he learned from mentor Hillary Boynton, author of The Heal Your Gut Cookbook. "It's based on a philosophy that we can heal our gut and restore our health and also bring some balance to an otherwise imbalanced mental health," he explains.

Revolutionary Mushroom Cooking Techniques : Despite what most chefs will tell you, Brando advocates for boiling mushrooms—a technique that reportedly enhances both flavor and digestibility by working with mushrooms' unique cellular structure.

Traditional Fermentation Practices: Hear about Brando's home-crafted kefir made with raw, organic, pastured milk and culture grains passed down from his mentor. Leave a comment

I only just met Brando a few weeks ago at the LA Mycologist Society meeting at the LA Arboretum. I’d made a comment on social media about his cooking demonstration. A few Instagram DMs, and we were recording. But what I find so authentic and appealing to Brando is how he connects foraging ethics, ecological understanding, traditional food preparation, and culinary innovation into a cohesive vision that aligns with my own budding ethos as an Enlightened Omnivore: regenerative, resilient, and restorative.

As Brando puts it, "There's so much more magic and depth and meaning to kingdom fungi rather than just what can I eat. Just go into it open and be prepared, because you're probably going to leave with a lot more than you figured you would."

After listening to today’s Podcast in the edit booth I felt like it had something increasingly rare—a guide to rediscovering our place within natural systems rather than merely extracting from them.

Also if you haven’t already, follow me on social: TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

Recommended Mushroom Books

All That the Rain Promises and More by David Arora - Brando's first personal mushroom field guide. While slightly outdated, it's packed with quirky stories and remains a great starting point for beginners.

Mushrooms Demystified by David Arora - Considered a "mushroom Bible" by many foragers, this comprehensive guide has been a staple since the 70s and 80s.

Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast by Christian Schwarz and Noah Siegel (2017) - Highly recommended by Brando, who credits this book with deepening his exploration of California mushrooms. Features excellent photography and detailed information.

Mushrooms of Cascadia by Schwarz and Siegel - A companion guide focusing on mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest.

Join the Mycological Community

The Los Angeles Mycological Society (LAMS) hosts regular meetings and identification sessions during mushroom season. Also at @la_mushrooms.

Follow Brando

You can follow Brando Farr on Instagram at @FarrandWild for more mushroom wisdom and culinary adventures.

Have questions about mushroom hunting or topics you'd like to hear in a future episode? Drop them in a comment to me below.

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