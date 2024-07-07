How Big Ag Controls Our Food

You may have heard this month’s guest talking about pig manure with Kai Ryssdal on NPR, or read about his new book, “Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry,” in Forbes or Civil Eats. Recently, I got to sit down with author Austin Frerick to discuss the broken American food system, and delve into the complexities, collusion, and crazy power dynamics that got us here in the first place.

We get into the nitty-gritty of how a handful of companies like Walmart and Cargill have taken over our food supply, and how the private, family-owned oligarchies are messing with food prices, labeling, and ultimately, the quality of the food we eat. Yeah, it’s as crazy as it sounds.

Austin’s got some eye-opening stories about the environmental impact and the sketchy practices of industrial farming. Plus, he’s got ideas on how we can fight back and fix this broken system. If you're into food, sustainability, or just want to know more about what's really going on behind the scenes in the food industry, this episode is for you.

So tune in and get ready to have your mind blown by some deep insights and real talk about the state of our food system.

The Enlightened Omnivore Podcast is a monthly show dedicated to a delicious mix of food, sustainability, and travel. I'm your host, Steve Sabicer, here to explore the wonders of mindful eating. Join me each month as I dig into the stories behind our food system, discover new ways to eat sustainably, and embark on culinary adventures around the globe or right in my very own kitchen.

Get ready to expand your palate and your mind. One bite at a time.

This is Enlightened Omnivore. Everything in moderation.

You can also read more about everything omnivorous on my weekly substack newsletter found at www.enlightenedomnivore.substack.com.

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