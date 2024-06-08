The Magic of Mushrooms

Welcome to the Enlightened Omnivore Podcast, a monthly show dedicated to a delicious mix of food, sustainability, and travel. I'm your host, Steve Sabicer, here to explore the wonders of mindful eating. Join me each month as I dig into the stories behind our food system, discover new ways to eat sustainably, and embark on culinary adventures around the globe or right in my very own kitchen.

Get ready to expand your palate and your mind. One bite at a time.

This is Enlightened Omnivore. Everything in moderation.

Today is our very first podcast; Episode One! Hopefully better than the Star Wars reboot! And I am excited to talk about mushrooms. This has been a topic that I've been a bit infatuated with for the last several weeks thanks to my guest, old college friend, and esteemed scientist, Rachel Linzer, PhD.

Rachel is the Co-Founder and Co-Director of Science at Open Fung, a non-profit committed to rapidly deploying mycological utilities critical to the global circular bioeconomy. She’s also a visiting scholar at Stanford in mycology—that’s mushroom science for us lay people. Today's podcast was recorded a few weeks ago, but Rachel and I got to chat about the resurgent curiosity in fungi, how these organisms work, some of the new and innovative ways science and business are using them.

Our chat was so informative that I turned it into a three part series on mushrooms that you can read on my substack. The third—about mushrooms as material and mushrooms in space, will post next Saturday.

Sit back and enjoy. Rachel’s enthusiasm for fungi is infectious!